Pune city police call Puja Khedkar again to record statement

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

IAS Pooja Khedkar Update: The troubles of trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar, who is surrounded by controversies, are increasing day by day. When the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) took major action against Pooja, today Pune Police has called her to record her statement. Pooja Khedkar had filed a complaint of harassment against the Pune Collector. In this connection, Pooja was also called on July 18, but she did not go.