videoDetails

Pune Porsche Accident Update: Sanjay Raut Speaks on Hit-And-Run Caser

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Pune Porsche Accident Update: Sanjay Raut's statement in Pune hit and run case - Police Commissioner should be suspended. 2 youth lost their lives, bail was granted within 2 hours. It is seen in the video that the accused is drunk. If the Police Commissioner does not step down, the public will come to the streets.