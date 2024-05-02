Advertisement
Pune Viral Video: Unconscious School Girl Partially Suspended In Air; Netizens React

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
The term popular Video: There are moments when the unexplainable confounds us, and this video of a female half-levites defies a straightforward explanation. You did indeed read that right. A strange video that appeared online a while back showed a Pune schoolgirl who looked to be hanging in space within her learning environment. The girl looked comatose while her classmates, their expressions confused and helpless, attempted to maintain her grounded. While the majority gazed on in disorientation, a few offered their own ideas, classifying the event as possession, while others conjectured about a potential medical issue. But there are still unresolved issues regarding the date and exact location of this footage, adding further to the mystique surrounding this strange occurrence.

