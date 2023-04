videoDetails

Punishment of Atiq Ahmed's son Umar to be announced today in Mohit Jaiswal Case

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

The punishment of Umar Ahmed, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, will be announced today. In this connection, the CBI will appear in the court in the case of kidnapping the property dealer. On April 7, the charges of kidnapping Mohit Jaiswal on Umar were proved. Kidnapped in December 2018.