Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee News speaks on 29 glorious years of Zee

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee News, speaks on the setting up of the extraordinary institution called Zee 29 years ago. My mantra has been to look at the 'silver lining instead of the dark cloud,' says Mr. Goenka. He also spoke on the merger of Zee with Sony India and said that the merger will help in strengthening the capabilities of the companies.