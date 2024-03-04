trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727254
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar comments on the broader challenges posed by the AAP and Congress coalition in Punjab. Emphasizing the need for systematic proceedings, Jakhar discusses the complexities surrounding the election.

