NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes huge remark on the occasion of Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
International Yoga Day will be celebrated worldwide on 21 June 2023. A day before Yogi Diwas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann performed yoga with the ministers of the AAP government and explained its importance. Know in detail in this report what Bhagwant Mann said.

All Videos

AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
play icon1:5
AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
play icon1:12
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
play icon4:5
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections
play icon4:46
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections
Supreme Court makes huge remark on West Bengal Panchayat Elections
play icon1:24
Supreme Court makes huge remark on West Bengal Panchayat Elections

Trending Videos

AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
play icon1:5
AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
play icon1:12
Shivraj Singh said a big thing on the conversion gang!
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
play icon4:5
Gita Press Row: Strong attack by Sudhanshu Trivedi
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections
play icon4:46
Bengal government gets a big blow from Supreme Court over Panchayat Elections
Supreme Court makes huge remark on West Bengal Panchayat Elections
play icon1:24
Supreme Court makes huge remark on West Bengal Panchayat Elections
International Yoga Day 2023,international yoga day 2023 theme,international yoga day 2023 celebration,international yoga day 2023 india,international yoga day 2023 punjab,international yoga day 2023 bhagwant mann,Bhagwant Mann,bhagwant mann international yoga day,yoga day bhagwant mann,bhagwant mann yoga,bhagwant mann yoga day,bhagwant mann punjab yoga day,Top news,Hindi News,Breaking News,yoga day 2023,yog diwas 2023,yogi divas,Latest News,today news,