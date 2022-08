Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tries his hand at volleyball

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tried his hand at volleyball after inaugurating the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' sporting event at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on August 29.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

