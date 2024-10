videoDetails

Sai Baba's idol will be removed from many temples in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

A major controversy has erupted over the worship of Sai Baba. The dispute began at the Bada Ganesh Temple in Kashi, where the Sanatan Rakshak Dal removed the statue of Sai Baba, leading to over 14 temples doing the same. Sai Baba devotees are angry and saddened by this act.