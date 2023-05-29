NewsVideos
Punjab Congress leaders reaches Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Punjab Congress leaders reached Delhi. Punjab Congress meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house. Important meeting of Punjab Congress is going to be held in AICC. A meeting will be held regarding the Centre's ordinance on Delhi. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

