trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676863
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab Government launches huge campaign against drug addiction

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Punjab Government on Drug Addicts: Punjab government has taken a big step regarding de-addiction in Punjab. Under the campaign of Punjab Government, CM Bhagwant Mann is administering oath to about 35 thousand children in the Golden Temple of Amritsar.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel denies allegations of Gaza Hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad
play icon6:25
Israel denies allegations of Gaza Hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hids in bunker as he arrives at Israel Airport
play icon6:21
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hids in bunker as he arrives at Israel Airport
Israel Hamas War update: People's anger against Israel in Palestine
play icon7:50
Israel Hamas War update: People's anger against Israel in Palestine
Joe Biden to reach Israel in two hours
play icon1:17
Joe Biden to reach Israel in two hours
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
play icon6:24
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?

Trending Videos

Israel denies allegations of Gaza Hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad
play icon6:25
Israel denies allegations of Gaza Hospital attack, blames Islamic Jihad
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hids in bunker as he arrives at Israel Airport
play icon6:21
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hids in bunker as he arrives at Israel Airport
Israel Hamas War update: People's anger against Israel in Palestine
play icon7:50
Israel Hamas War update: People's anger against Israel in Palestine
Joe Biden to reach Israel in two hours
play icon1:17
Joe Biden to reach Israel in two hours
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
play icon6:24
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?
punjab government on drug addicts,punjab on drugs aswin madappally,punjab drug bust,Golden Temple,golden temple drugs,golden temple drug addicts,action against drug addiction in punjab,drug addiction in Punjab,Punjab,Drugs in Punjab,punjab drug problem,Punjab Drugs,punjab drug crisis,Punjab drug menace,Punjab drug addiction,Drug addiction,drug problem in punjab,Punjab drugs issue,Drugs,punjab drugs case,punjab in drugs,drug punjab,punjab drugs news,