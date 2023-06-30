NewsVideos
videoDetails

Putin called PM Modi a great friend, praised Make in India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi's Make in India. Speaking on the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, Putin said that PM Modi had launched the Make in India initiative many years back. This has had a very positive impact on the Indian economy.

All Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO

Trending Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
india russia relations,india russia relations history,india russia relations upsc,india russia,india russia relation,India Russia ties,India Russia relationship,Indo Russia relations,india russia relations upsc cse,india russia defence relations,india russia relations reaction,india russia relations history in hindi,India,india russia trade relations,india russia relations study iq,new era of india russia relations,international relations,