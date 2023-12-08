trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696627
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Putin on PM Modi: 'Cannot Imagine Modi Can Be...' says Putin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again praised PM Modi. Praising him, he said that PM Modi cannot be intimidated. He also said that even after pressure, PM Modi takes decisions in favor of India.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand', appeals PM modi
Play Icon19:40
'Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand', appeals PM modi
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Ethics Committee report into 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra
Play Icon9:1
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Ethics Committee report into 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra
BJP Rajasthan MPs who resigned from House asked vacate residences
Play Icon3:42
BJP Rajasthan MPs who resigned from House asked vacate residences
Delhi Ex MLA Firing: Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA
Play Icon2:17
Delhi Ex MLA Firing: Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA
Watch Top 20 News of the day, 08 December
Play Icon2:46
Watch Top 20 News of the day, 08 December

Trending Videos

'Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand', appeals PM modi
play icon19:40
'Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand', appeals PM modi
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Ethics Committee report into 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra
play icon9:1
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Ethics Committee report into 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra
BJP Rajasthan MPs who resigned from House asked vacate residences
play icon3:42
BJP Rajasthan MPs who resigned from House asked vacate residences
Delhi Ex MLA Firing: Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA
play icon2:17
Delhi Ex MLA Firing: Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA
Watch Top 20 News of the day, 08 December
play icon2:46
Watch Top 20 News of the day, 08 December
putin praise modi,Modi latest news,russia india relation,putin on pm modi,Zee News,