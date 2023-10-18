trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676754
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Israel is carrying out vigorous air strikes in Gaza Strip. Amidst Israel's strong attack on the Gaza Strip, reactions are coming from countries all over the world on this issue. While America has promised to support Israel, Russia has expressed its concerns with Israel. Iran has warned Israel on the issue of attack and occupation of Gaza Strip. So now Muslim countries are also seen retreating from the Israeli war.
Follow Us

All Videos

The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
play icon52:10
The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
play icon29:17
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
play icon1:47
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
play icon13:42
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
play icon17:32
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!

Trending Videos

The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
play icon52:10
The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
play icon29:17
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
play icon1:47
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
play icon13:42
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
play icon17:32
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
Israel-Hamas War News Live Updates,Biden,Putin,Israel-Hamas War,israel-hamas,israel-hamas news,Israel-Hamas conflict,Israel-Hamas War News Live Updates,Israel-Hamas-War,israel-war-hamas,Israel Hamas War,hamas israel war,Israel Hamas,hamas israel,hamas vs israel,israel vs hamas,hamas on israel,israel hamas war live,israel hamas news,Israel Hamas War Update,israel attack hamas,hamas attack israel,israel hamas update,Israel war,Gaza,Sunak,trending news,