Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
After the rebellion of the private Wagner group in RUSSIA, news has come that now Wagner's Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has fled to Belarus. The situation in Russia is under control after the agreement between President Putin and Wagner. But now Putin is not in the mood to forgive the rebels. Watch this special report
