Putin's big game in the midst of Israel's war!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: After Hamas' attack on Israel, now its existence is also under threat. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held America responsible and said that America is responsible for the situation in the Middle East today. How did NATO countries get caught in the middle of the Israeli war?
