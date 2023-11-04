trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684283
Qatar's big statement on the release of Israeli hostages

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The war between Israel-Hamas continues. Meanwhile, Israel has launched rapid airstrikes and fired rockets in Gaza. Many positions of Hamas have been destroyed by these attacks. Meanwhile, many countries of the world have expressed their reaction on this. Qatar gave a big statement on Israeli war, saying that the release of hostages is difficult due to continuous attacks.
