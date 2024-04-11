Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prepare to be amazed as rabbits take to the water in this incredible viral video! Contrary to common belief, these furry creatures demonstrate their surprising swimming skills in a display that's captured the internet's attention. Video Source: Twitter @AMAZlNGNATURE

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:05
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:09
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake?
Play Icon00:23
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake?
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
Play Icon00:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
Play Icon01:08
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:5
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:9
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake?
play icon0:23
AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake?
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
play icon0:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism
play icon1:8
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism