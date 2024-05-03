Advertisement
Raebareli and Amethi Seats Candidates Selected ahead of Nomination

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Suspense on Congress's Raebareli and Amethi seats amid Lok Sabha elections 2024 has ended. The names of the candidates for Raebareli and Amethi seats have come. According to sources, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can contest from Raebareli seat while KL Sharma can be given the ticket from Amethi.

