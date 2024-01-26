trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714250
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
The grand conclusion of the Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path is marked by the breathtaking flyover of a Rafale aircraft, soaring at 900 kmph over the water channel north of Kartavya Path. A powerful and awe-inspiring finale to a day of patriotic celebrations.

