Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Raghav Chadha News: Membership of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has been restored in Rajya Sabha. After the membership was restored, the video of Raghav Chadha has also surfaced. Raghav Chadha's membership has been restored after 115 days.
