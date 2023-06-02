NewsVideos
Rahul calls Muslim League as a secular party, BJP hits back

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi US Visit: During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi raised questions on India's democracy and when he was asked about the alliance with the Muslim League, Rahul said That the Muslim League is secular.

