trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722011
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi discusses the prevalent atmosphere of hatred, citing fear stemming from injustice across various domains. He points out disparities in according 'martyr' status, noting distinctions between Army jawans and Agniveers.

All Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Play Icon09:02
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
Play Icon06:13
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Play Icon01:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Play Icon00:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Play Icon01:01
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case

Trending Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
play icon9:2
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
play icon6:13
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
play icon1:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
play icon0:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
play icon1:1
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case