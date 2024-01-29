trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715148
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting

Jan 29, 2024
During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra public meeting, Rahul Gandhi shares, 'Many asked me the purpose of this yatra. We opened a shop of love in the market of hatred.' He highlights the impact of the yatra on national politics, introducing a new vision - 'Mohabbat' (Love). Join us for this pivotal speech.

