NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi appeal against the sentence on Surat court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Rahul Disqualified News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can appeal against the sentence of Suraj Court tomorrow after being sentenced to two years in the defamation case

All Videos

BJP workers protest in Howrah Violence
6:7
BJP workers protest in Howrah Violence
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala targets Manish Sisodia on Liquor Scam Case
1:16
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala targets Manish Sisodia on Liquor Scam Case
Bihar violence: Watch this report from ground zero
6:49
Bihar violence: Watch this report from ground zero
Bihar violence: Why are Hindu festivals being target in Bihar?
4:25
Bihar violence: Why are Hindu festivals being target in Bihar?
Congress News: Rahul Gandhi to appeal in Surat court in 'Modi surname' case
2:9
Congress News: Rahul Gandhi to appeal in Surat court in 'Modi surname' case

Trending Videos

6:7
BJP workers protest in Howrah Violence
1:16
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala targets Manish Sisodia on Liquor Scam Case
6:49
Bihar violence: Watch this report from ground zero
4:25
Bihar violence: Why are Hindu festivals being target in Bihar?
2:9
Congress News: Rahul Gandhi to appeal in Surat court in 'Modi surname' case
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,rahul gandhi convicted,Rahul Gandhi Disqualification,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi disqualified as mp,Rahul Gandhi speech,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul gandhi conviction,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul Gandhi BJP,Rahul Gandhi Protest,rahul gandhi convicted in defamation case,amit shah on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi membership,