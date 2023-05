videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi calls Supriya Sule, asks reason for Sharad Pawar's resignation, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Supriya Sule over phone. During this, Rahul has asked Supriya the reason for Sharad Pawar's resignation. Sources say that along with this it has also been advised to withdraw the resignation. Watch this report to know more about the news.