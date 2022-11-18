Rahul Gandhi chastises Agniveer scheme, says ‘BJP playing with youths' sentiments’

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Chastising Centre’s Agniveer Recruitment scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 16 in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, alleged that the Modi Government is playing with the sentiments of the youth in the name of the Agniveer scheme. “Modi Government says that become Agniveer, take training for 6 months, work for 4 years in the Army and then become unemployed for the rest of your lives. What kind of nationalism is this? They are playing with youths' sentiments in the name of Agniveer,” the Congress leader said.