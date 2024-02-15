trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721721
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concerns at Aurangabad Rally: Voices of the Poor and Farmers Struggling for Justice

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
During a public rally in Aurangabad, Bihar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses concerns, stating, "...No matter how much the poor and the farmer raise their voice, they know that they cannot get justice in this country.

