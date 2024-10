videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi expresses deep condolences on demise of Baba Siddique

| Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Baba Siddiqui. He said in his social media post, "The tragic demise of Baba Siddiqui is shocking and extremely sad. My condolences are with his family in this difficult time."