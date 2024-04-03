Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Congress party, has filed his nomination from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Accompanied by his sister and the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's nomination filing garnered significant attention and support from party members and supporters.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
Play Icon05:01
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
Congress issued guarantee card for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon03:00
Congress issued guarantee card for Lok Sabha elections
Viral Video: Food Vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Gets Hilarious Reaction On Internet
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Food Vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Gets Hilarious Reaction On Internet
Viral Video: Worms Found In Chowmein, Social Media Users Get Angry
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: Worms Found In Chowmein, Social Media Users Get Angry
Viral Video: Rice Ice Cream Shocks Internet, People Call It 'Frozen Kheer' On Social Media
Play Icon00:23
Viral Video: Rice Ice Cream Shocks Internet, People Call It 'Frozen Kheer' On Social Media

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
play icon5:1
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
Congress issued guarantee card for Lok Sabha elections
play icon3:0
Congress issued guarantee card for Lok Sabha elections
Viral Video: Food Vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Gets Hilarious Reaction On Internet
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Food Vlogger's 'Banana Leaf Halwa' Gets Hilarious Reaction On Internet
Viral Video: Worms Found In Chowmein, Social Media Users Get Angry
play icon0:31
Viral Video: Worms Found In Chowmein, Social Media Users Get Angry
Viral Video: Rice Ice Cream Shocks Internet, People Call It 'Frozen Kheer' On Social Media
play icon0:23
Viral Video: Rice Ice Cream Shocks Internet, People Call It 'Frozen Kheer' On Social Media