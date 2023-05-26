NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Passport Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got NOC in passport case. This No Objection Certificate has been issued to Rahul by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for 3 years.

