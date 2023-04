videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi gets notice from Patna Court in Modi Surname Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Patna court had issued notice to Rahul Gandhi to appear in the case of objectionable remarks regarding Modi surname. This notice has been issued regarding BJP leader Sushil Modi's petition against Congress leader Rahul. Know in detail in this report why this notice was issued.