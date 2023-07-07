trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632383
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from the Gujarat High Court in the Modi surname defamation case. Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition against his sentence in the Gujarat High Court, which was rejected by the court today. Today, watch a vigorous debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.
