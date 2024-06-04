Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi heading towards a big victory

Jun 04, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: In the trends, Rahul Gandhi is moving towards a big win from Rae Bareli seat. The result of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared today. Counting of votes started at the counting centers from 8 am. First of all postal ballots were counted. Let us tell you that now the votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being counted. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee News.

