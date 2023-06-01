NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi once again lashed out at the central government and the BJP abroad. Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Modi. Speaking on many issues, the Congress leader said that there is a war on democracy in India, all the institutions are under the control of the government.

