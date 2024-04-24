Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Congress addressed Social Justice Conference in Delhi today amid Lok Sabha elections. During his address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fiercely targeted BJP and said, 'We want X-Ray of the country'

