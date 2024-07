videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi meets Railway Loco Pilots, Politics Erupts

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 05:40 PM IST

A new controversy has started on the issue of Rahul Gandhi meeting the loco pilot. The railway said that the loco pilot whom Rahul Gandhi met could be an outsider. Northern Railway says that the person whom the Congress leader met was not from their crew lobby, rather it seems that he was an outsider. Rahul Gandhi met the loco pilot at New Delhi station yesterday.