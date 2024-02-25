trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724708
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will reach Aligarh today. Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the Nyay Yatra. Let us tell you that Akhilesh will participate in the Nyaya Yatra in Agra.

