Rahul Gandhi on Modi: Why do you call yourself 'OBC', asks Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi and said, PM said that there is only poor caste in the country, then why does PM Modi call himself OBC? PM Modi has insulted the tribals.
