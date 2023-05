videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Promises 'Clean Govt', Five 'Guarantees' In 1st Cabinet Meet Today

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka will be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting. He also said the people of Karnataka defeated BJP's "hatred and corruption" in the Assembly elections.