Rahul Gandhi submits his reply to Delhi Police over his over 'sexual assault' remark

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a reply to Delhi Police over his over 'sexual assault' remark. Replying to Delhi Police, Rahul stated that he would give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days. He has termed the Delhi police's action as “unprecedented” and raised three questions.