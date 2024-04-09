Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Avneet Kaur: A Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Join Avneet Kaur as she shares her workout routine, offering insight into her energetic approach to staying healthy and active. In this video, Kaur demonstrates various exercises and training techniques, showcasing her commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

All Videos

UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:30
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
Play Icon05:27
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
Ravindra Jadeja Teases MS Dhoni Fans In Viral Video
Play Icon00:32
Ravindra Jadeja Teases MS Dhoni Fans In Viral Video
Delhi Police conducts huge raid in Fake Cancer Medicine Scam Case
Play Icon07:51
Delhi Police conducts huge raid in Fake Cancer Medicine Scam Case
Rishabh Pant: A Fearless Role Model
Play Icon00:20
Rishabh Pant: A Fearless Role Model

Trending Videos

UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:30
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
play icon5:27
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
Ravindra Jadeja Teases MS Dhoni Fans In Viral Video
play icon0:32
Ravindra Jadeja Teases MS Dhoni Fans In Viral Video
Delhi Police conducts huge raid in Fake Cancer Medicine Scam Case
play icon7:51
Delhi Police conducts huge raid in Fake Cancer Medicine Scam Case
Rishabh Pant: A Fearless Role Model
play icon0:20
Rishabh Pant: A Fearless Role Model