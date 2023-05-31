NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi in San Fransisco

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city tour of America. Rahul Gandhi claimed in an event organized in San Francisco during his US tour that the Modi government had put all its might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. During this, he fiercely attacked Prime Minister Modi.

All Videos

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's statements
0:59
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's statements
Know answers to questions asked from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
6:2
Know answers to questions asked from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Mumbai Sessions Court reserves verdict in Best Bakery Case
0:42
Mumbai Sessions Court reserves verdict in Best Bakery Case
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Sakshi just before Murder
2:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Sakshi just before Murder
Parineeti Chopra Spotted in Khar, Mumbai
0:40
Parineeti Chopra Spotted in Khar, Mumbai

Trending Videos

0:59
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's statements
6:2
Know answers to questions asked from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
0:42
Mumbai Sessions Court reserves verdict in Best Bakery Case
2:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Sakshi just before Murder
0:40
Parineeti Chopra Spotted in Khar, Mumbai
rahul gandhi san francisco,rahul gandhi san francisco speech,rahul gandhi us,rahul gandhi us tour,rahul gandhi us europe,rahul gandhi us state department,rahul gandhi us speech,Rahul Gandhi UK Speech,rahul gandhi america speech,rahul san francisco speech,rahul on pm modi,rahul vs pm modi,rahul and pm modi,rahul gandhi vs pm,fransisco speech,rahul attacks modi,rahul controversy,rahul controversial speech,rahul us visit,rahul in america,breaking,Zee News,