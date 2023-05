videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi thanked people of Karnataka after huge victory!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has thanked the people of Karnataka. Rahul said, the market of hatred has closed in Karnataka, the shop of love is open. We had made 5 promises to the people of Karnataka, we will fulfill these promises on the first day in the first cabinet.