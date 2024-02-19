trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722708
Rahul Gandhi to hold Nyay Yatra in Amethi today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
On one hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will start Nyaya Yatra in Amethi today. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also visit her parliamentary constituency Amethi. Know in detail what will be the entire program in this report.

Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
Play Icon05:15
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
Play Icon02:41
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing
Play Icon03:10
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi gives controversial statement
Play Icon01:08
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi gives controversial statement
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 19th Feb 2024
Play Icon08:29
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 19th Feb 2024

