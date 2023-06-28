NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day (29 to 30 June) tour of Manipur. During the Manipur tour, Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur.

