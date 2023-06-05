NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi's address to NRIs in America, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in India'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked PM Modi, RSS and BJP from America. He said that PM Modi always blames others. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country.

