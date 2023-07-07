trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632225
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got a blow from the Gujarat High Court in the defamation case. After the decision of the High Court, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken a dig at the Congress. Ravi Shankar asked why the Congress could not control Rahul Gandhi. Why is Rahul Gandhi not given training to speak?
