Rahul reaches airport for two-day Manipur Visit, know full details

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on Manipur tour for two days from today. In this connection, Rahul has reached the airport. He will visit Imphal and Churachandpur during his two-day visit to Manipur. Rahul Gandhi is doing this tour in the midst of violence in Manipur.

