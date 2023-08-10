trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647179
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
A new controversy has arisen after Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. Smriti Irani said that I want to express my objection on one thing. Only this indecent person can give flying kisses to women MPs. Such disrespectful behavior has never been seen in the House. These are the characteristics of that family.

